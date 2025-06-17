In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
SP 125 vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes