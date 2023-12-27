In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs 98,911 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 40 to 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less