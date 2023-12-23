In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price).
SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less