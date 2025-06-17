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HomeCompare BikesSP 125 vs LX 125

Honda SP 125 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SP 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Lx 125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 89,748₹ 93,470
Mileage63 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc124 cc
Power10.87 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
2027 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg115 kg
Height
1091 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Width
785 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50.0 mm52 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,3821,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74896,615
RTO
7,1797,729
Insurance
6,4556,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2222,382
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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