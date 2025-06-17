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Honda SP 125 vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Sport
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 89,748₹ 55,100
Mileage63 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc109.7 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
2027 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg112 kg
Height
1091 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
785 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet-Multi Plate Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38264,536
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74855,100
RTO
7,1793,306
Insurance
6,4556,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2221,387
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

Sport Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

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