In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS