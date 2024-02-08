In 2024 Honda SP 125 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Honda SP 125 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. SP 125 vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Iqube electric Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 86,017 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 65.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 123.94 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours