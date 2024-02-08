In 2024 Honda SP 125 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
SP 125 vs iQube Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Iqube electric
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 86,017
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours