In 2023 Honda SP 125 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda SP 125 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl.