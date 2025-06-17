In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS