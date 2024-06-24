In 2024 Honda SP 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SP 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison