Honda SP 125 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Honda SP 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SP 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 86,017₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage65.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiple Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-18 inch, Rear :-18 inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
1103 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
785 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Silent Start with ACG, Gear position Indicator, Eco Indicator.-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,5271,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
86,0171,15,000
RTO
7,4110
Insurance
6,0990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1392,471
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight
Cons
Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

