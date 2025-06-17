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Honda SP 125 vs Toutche Electric Heileo M200

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
SP 125 vs Heileo M200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Heileo m200
BrandHondaToutche Electric
Price₹ 89,748₹ 62,990
Range-60-80 km/charge
Mileage63 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-0.35 kWh
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Heileo M200
Toutche Electric Heileo M200
STD
₹62,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2027 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg21.4 kg
Height
1091 mm-
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-2.175-27.5 Rear :-2.175-27.5
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50.0 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorElectric 3 Speed gear, Shifter-Shimano TX30, Electric Throttle Finger model, Left hand
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38266,478
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74862,990
RTO
7,1790
Insurance
6,4553,488
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2221,428
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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