In 2026 Honda SP 125 or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
SP 125 vs XE Comparison