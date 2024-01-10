Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSP 125 vs Intruder

Honda SP 125 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Honda SP 125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Clutch
Multiple Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm56 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,5271,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
86,0171,26,500
RTO
7,41113,626
Insurance
6,0998,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1393,202

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shine 100null | Petrol | Manual64,900**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Shine 100

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Suzuki Spacia Kitchen Concept is based on the standard Spacia that sells in Japan.
    Suzuki Spacia Kitchen Concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    30 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     