In 2024 Honda SP 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Honda SP 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less