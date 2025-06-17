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HomeCompare BikesSP 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Honda SP 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 89,748₹ 88,376
Mileage63 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc124 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2027 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg110 kg
Height
1091 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
785 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,3821,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74888,376
RTO
7,17910,485
Insurance
6,4556,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2222,264
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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