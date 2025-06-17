In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS