In 2026 Honda SP 125 or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
SP 125 vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Honda
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-