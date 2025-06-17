In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SP 125 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Rv400
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes