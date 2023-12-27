Saved Articles

Honda SP 125 vs Ola Electric S1 X

In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X
2kWh
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiple Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,52793,925
Ex-Showroom Price
86,01789,999
RTO
7,4110
Insurance
6,0993,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1392,018

