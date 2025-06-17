In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
SP 125 vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|95-193 km/charge
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes