Honda SP 125 vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiple Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,5271,24,412
Ex-Showroom Price
86,0171,19,999
RTO
7,4110
Insurance
6,0994,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1392,674

