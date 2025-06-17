In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
SP 125 vs Faast F2T Comparison