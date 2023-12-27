In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Honda SP 125 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less