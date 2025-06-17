In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power & torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge.
SP 125 vs KM 3000 Mark 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|178-201 km/charge
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)