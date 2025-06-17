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Honda SP 125 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 89,748₹ 63,191
Mileage63 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc98.98 cc
Power10.87 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L9 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm168 mm
Length
2027 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg99 kg
Height
1091 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm786 mm
Width
785 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeTwin
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorSeat Length - 677
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38275,330
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74863,191
RTO
7,1795,555
Insurance
6,4556,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2221,619
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Shine
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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