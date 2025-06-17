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Honda SP 125 vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Shine
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 89,748₹ 80,852
Mileage63 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc123.94 cc
Power10.87 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Brand Name View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Length
2027 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg114 kg
Height
1091 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm791 mm
Width
785 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
50.0 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38294,164
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74880,852
RTO
7,1796,968
Insurance
6,4556,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2222,023
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

Shine Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Splendor Plus
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Passion Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Raider

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