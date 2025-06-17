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Honda SP 125 vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Grazia
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 89,748₹ 60,539
Mileage63 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc124 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Length
2027 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg108 kg
Height
1091 mm1167 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
785 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic (V-matic)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50.0 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38287,979
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74875,859
RTO
7,1796,068
Insurance
6,4556,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2221,891
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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