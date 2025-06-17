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Honda SP 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Activa 6g
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 89,748₹ 74,369
Mileage63 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc109.51 cc
Power10.87 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Length
2027 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg106 kg
Height
1091 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm764 mm
Width
785 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display4.2 inch TFT display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38286,446
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74874,369
RTO
7,1795,949
Insurance
6,4556,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2221,858
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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