In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS