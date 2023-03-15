|Max Power
|7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|-
|Cooling System
|Air-Cooled
|-
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹77,436
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,900
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹6,692
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,844
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,664
|₹1,096