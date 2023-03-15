|Max Power
|7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Cooling System
|Air-Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹77,436
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,900
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹6,692
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹5,844
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,664
|₹1,892