In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs LX 125 Comparison