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Honda Shine 100 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Lx 125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 63,191₹ 93,470
Mileage55 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc124 cc
Power7.38 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm155 mm
Length
1995 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg115 kg
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm770 mm
Width
754 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
47 mm52 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
TwinDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,3301,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19196,615
RTO
5,5557,729
Insurance
6,5846,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6192,382
Expert Rating
-

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