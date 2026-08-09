hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesShine 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus

Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Scooty pep plus
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 63,191₹ 65,514
Mileage55 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc87.8 cc
Power7.38 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda Shine 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L4.2 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm135 mm
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1245 mm1230 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg93 kg
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
786 mm-
Width
754 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph66 kmph
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm43 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc87.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
47 mm51 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
TwinCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,33076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19165,514
RTO
5,5555,241
Insurance
6,5845,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6191,648
Expert Rating
-

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers