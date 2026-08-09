In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine 100
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,191
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|98.98 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|7.38 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS