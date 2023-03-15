|Max Power
|7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Cooling System
|Air-Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|3
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹77,436
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,900
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹6,692
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹5,844
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,664
|₹1,844