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HomeCompare BikesShine 100 vs NTORQ 125

Honda Shine 100 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Ntorq 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 63,191₹ 82,500
Mileage55 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc124.8 cc
Power7.38 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm155 mm
Length
1995 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg111 kg
Height
1050 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm770 mm
Width
754 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
TwinCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,33097,834
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19182,500
RTO
5,5559,153
Insurance
6,5846,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6192,102
Expert Rating
-

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