In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine 100
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,191
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|98.98 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|7.38 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS