Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Jupiter 125

Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air-CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
4 Speed ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,43687,722
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90075,625
RTO
6,6926,050
Insurance
5,8446,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6641,885
