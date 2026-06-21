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HomeCompare BikesShine 100 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Honda Shine 100 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 63,191₹ 88,376
Mileage55 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc124 cc
Power7.38 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm160 mm
Length
1995 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg110 kg
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm780 mm
Width
754 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
TwinSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,3301,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19188,376
RTO
5,55510,485
Insurance
6,5846,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6192,264
Expert Rating
-

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