Honda Shine 100 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Shine 100 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Buzz
BrandHondaStella Automobili
Price₹ 64,900₹ 95,000
Range-90 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity98.98 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air-Cooled-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
4 Speed ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake Diameter
Drum-
Rear Brake Diameter
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm-
Saddle Height
786 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Dual Rear Shock Absorbers-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Long and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,43699,161
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90095,000
RTO
6,6920
Insurance
5,8444,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6642,131
Expert Rating
-

