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Honda Shine 100 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Shine 100 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Revolt rv300
BrandHondaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 63,191₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity98.98 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm225 mm
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1245 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg101 kg
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
786 mm826 mm
Width
754 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.049 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
98.98 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
TwinAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah60 V
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,33094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19194,999
RTO
5,5550
Insurance
6,5840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6192,041
Expert Rating
-

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