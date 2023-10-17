In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Shine 100 Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price).
Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively.
PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
