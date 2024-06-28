HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesShine 100 vs Accelero X-Pro

Honda Shine 100 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Shine 100 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Accelero x-pro
BrandHondaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 64,900₹ 58,100
Range-54 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity98.98 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air-Cooled-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
4 Speed ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick StartSelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Front Brake Diameter
Drum-
Rear Brake Diameter
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Ground Clearance
168 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1280 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Dual Rear Shock Absorbers-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Long and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor-
Odometer
Analogue-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,43661,508
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90058,100
RTO
6,6920
Insurance
5,8443,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6641,322
Expert Rating
-

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Both PPF and ceramic coating offer long-lasting paint protection in the long run over the good ol' wax polish
    PPF vs Ceramic Coating: Which paint protection does your car need?
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     