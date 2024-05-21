HT Auto
Honda Shine 100 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Shine 100 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Accelero r14
BrandHondaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 64,900₹ 49,731
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity98.98 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air-Cooled-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
4 Speed ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick StartSelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Front Brake Diameter
Drum-
Rear Brake Diameter
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1280 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Dual Rear Shock Absorbers-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Long and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor-
Odometer
Analogue-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,43653,003
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90049,731
RTO
6,6920
Insurance
5,8443,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6641,139
Expert Rating
-

