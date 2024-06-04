In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Shine 100 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine 100
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 64,900
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|98.98 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.