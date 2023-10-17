In 2023 Honda Shine 100 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Shine 100 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less