In 2026 Honda Shine or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Shine vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.