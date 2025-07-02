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Honda Shine vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Honda Shine or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Shine vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Rayzr 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 80,852₹ 74,960
Mileage55 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc125 cc
Power10.74 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm145 mm
Length
2046 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg99 kg
Height
1116 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm785 mm
Width
737 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph91 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeUnit Swing
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-OffSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16486,928
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85274,960
RTO
6,9685,996
Insurance
6,3445,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0231,868
Expert Rating
-

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