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Honda Shine vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Honda Shine or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Shine vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Fz-fi v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 80,852₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage55 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc149 cc
Power10.74 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L13 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm165 mm
Length
2046 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg135 kg
Height
1116 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm790 mm
Width
737 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-OffECO Indicator
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8521,08,466
RTO
6,96810,177
Insurance
6,3448,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,735
Expert Rating
-

Shine Comparison with other bikes

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FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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