In 2026 Honda Shine or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Shine vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison