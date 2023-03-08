In 2026 Honda Shine or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Shine vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS