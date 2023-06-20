Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|123.94
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|-
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Emission Type
|BS6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹91,201
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹78,687
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹6,294
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹6,220
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,960
|₹2,739