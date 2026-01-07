In 2026 Honda Shine or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Shine vs Notte125 Comparison