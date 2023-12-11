In 2023 Honda Shine or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Shine or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less