In 2026 Honda Shine or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Shine vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Espa li
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-