In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Shine vs Victor Comparison