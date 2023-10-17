In 2023 Honda Shine or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Honda Shine or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price).
Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
