In 2023 Honda Shine or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Shine or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less