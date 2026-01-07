In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Shine vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS