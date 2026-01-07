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Honda Shine vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Shine vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Sport
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 80,852₹ 55,100
Mileage55 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc109.7 cc
Power10.74 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm175 mm
Length
2046 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg112 kg
Height
1116 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm-
Width
737 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-OffETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12V / 4AH
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16464,536
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85255,100
RTO
6,9683,306
Insurance
6,3446,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0231,387
Expert Rating
-

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